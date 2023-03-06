It’s an appealing income play to consider FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)

The price of FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed at $22.02 in the last session, down -0.94% from day before closing price of $22.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703941 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Conterno Enrique A sold 1,538 shares for $19.95 per share. The transaction valued at 30,683 led to the insider holds 295,483 shares of the business.

Wettig Thane sold 734 shares of FGEN for $11,597 on Dec 23. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 89,163 shares after completing the transaction at $15.80 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Graham Juan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,407 shares for $14.50 each. As a result, the insider received 20,402 and left with 53,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FGEN traded on average about 914.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 6.86M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.86 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.3 and -$3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.37. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$3.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.6M to a low estimate of $20.7M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.54M, an estimated increase of 45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.07M, a decrease of -50.60% less than the figure of $45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.31M, down -44.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.59M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.