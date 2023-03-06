It’s an appealing income play to consider Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500639 shares were traded. WDH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WDH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $2.10 from $2 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Waterdrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDH has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7665.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WDH traded on average about 796.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 768.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 391.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.96M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 742.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 330k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $104.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.23M to a low estimate of $104.23M. As of the current estimate, Waterdrop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.76M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $476.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $399.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $503.08M, down -20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.16M and the low estimate is $297.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.