It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) stock

The closing price of Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) was $11.91 for the day, up 1.62% from the previous closing price of $11.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614884 shares were traded. LAUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2020, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.50.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Knauer Gerard M. sold 4,130 shares for $11.85 per share. The transaction valued at 48,940 led to the insider holds 12,985 shares of the business.

KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi sold 32,842,183 shares of LAUR for $309,012,100 on Nov 22. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.41 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 32,842,183 shares for $9.41 each. As a result, the insider received 309,012,100 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laureate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAUR has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.16.

Shares Statistics:

LAUR traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.04M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.12% stake in the company. Shares short for LAUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 2.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $334.1M to a low estimate of $333M. As of the current estimate, Laureate Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $296.7M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.2M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.