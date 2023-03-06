It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Valley National Bancorp (VLY) stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed the day trading at $11.40 up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $11.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2412985 shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VLY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when ABRAMSON ANDREW B sold 6,000 shares for $11.90 per share. The transaction valued at 71,400 led to the insider holds 212,062 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS SIDNEY S bought 208 shares of VLY for $2,521 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 10,854 shares after completing the transaction at $12.12 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $13.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VLY traded about 2.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VLY traded about 2.46M shares per day. A total of 506.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.30M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.55M with a Short Ratio of 14.53M, compared to 12.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

VLY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.07. The current Payout Ratio is 38.50% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2012 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $521.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $530M to a low estimate of $517.6M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $356.94M, an estimated increase of 46.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $531.14M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $46.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $519.65M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.