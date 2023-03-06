Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) was $13.09 for the day, up 0.61% from the previous closing price of $13.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726595 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KTOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $11.50 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.50.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Goodwin Benjamin M. sold 8,000 shares for $12.77 per share. The transaction valued at 102,120 led to the insider holds 14,370 shares of the business.

Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 2,000 shares of KTOS for $18,523 on Dec 12. The VP & Corporate Controller now owns 27,891 shares after completing the transaction at $9.26 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Liberatore Samuel N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $10.56 each. As a result, the insider received 84,490 and left with 1,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.00.

Shares Statistics:

KTOS traded an average of 781.94K shares per day over the past three months and 949.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $251M to a low estimate of $234M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211.6M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.92M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $883M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $891.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $811.5M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $985.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $973M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.