Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $5.52 in the prior trading day, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) closed at $5.51, down -0.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704749 shares were traded. NTCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

On March 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On June 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 691.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 718.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 689.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 689.79M. Shares short for NTCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.18M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.75B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.83B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2B and the low estimate is $7.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.