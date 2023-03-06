RH (NYSE:RH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of RH (NYSE: RH) closed at $297.21 in the last session, up 1.38% from day before closing price of $293.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527440 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $300.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $290.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $310 to $330.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $227 to $215.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares for $306.54 per share. The transaction valued at 41,996 led to the insider holds 6,115 shares of the business.

Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares of RH for $41,307 on Jan 25. The Director now owns 6,252 shares after completing the transaction at $301.51 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Belling Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $319.52 each. As a result, the insider received 159,762 and left with 6,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $412.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 300.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 274.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RH traded on average about 756.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 452.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.85M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.02 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $5.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.86, with high estimates of $5.51 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.86 and $19.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.55. EPS for the following year is $17.12, with 20 analysts recommending between $22.33 and $11.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $779.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $805.5M to a low estimate of $769.33M. As of the current estimate, RH’s year-ago sales were $901.54M, an estimated decrease of -13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $840.74M, a decrease of -12.20% over than the figure of -$13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $972M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $750M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.73B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.