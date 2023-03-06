RRC (Range Resources Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Range Resources Corporation’s stock clocked out at $27.92, up 2.31% from its previous closing price of $27.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4112851 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32832.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RRC traded 5.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.72M, compared to 10.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, RRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $966.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $877.92M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $906.63M, a decrease of -8.10% over than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $696.94M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.