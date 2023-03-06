Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) was $97.83 for the day, down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $98.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996832 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 19, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Lin Judy L. sold 500 shares for $97.52 per share. The transaction valued at 48,760 led to the insider holds 946 shares of the business.

TUAN SHERMAN sold 1,000 shares of SMCI for $87,000 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 24,696 shares after completing the transaction at $87.00 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, LIU TALLY C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $83.27 each. As a result, the insider received 416,359 and left with 24,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $103.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.49.

Shares Statistics:

SMCI traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.34. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $11 and $7.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Super Micro Computer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, a decrease of -0.90% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.08B and the low estimate is $7.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.