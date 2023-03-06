The name bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, bluebird bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.09, up 2.83% from its previous closing price of $4.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2500205 shares were traded. BLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 33,480 led to the insider holds 280,149 shares of the business.

Obenshain Andrew sold 3,178 shares of BLUE for $24,802 on Jan 11. The President and CEO now owns 242,690 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Colvin Richard A, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 557 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 4,347 and left with 74,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 99.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLUE traded 3.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.77M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.29M with a Short Ratio of 17.32M, compared to 18.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.80% and a Short% of Float of 21.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of -$1.18, while EPS last year was -$2.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.37 and -$5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.58, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$3.76.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.93M, an increase of 307.70% over than the figure of -$44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66M, up 693.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.76M and the low estimate is $16.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 144.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.