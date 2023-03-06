The name Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Tricon Residential Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.29, up 4.41% from its previous closing price of $7.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623455 shares were traded. TCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $9.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tricon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCN has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCN traded 789.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 713.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 274.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 266.06M. Insiders hold about 2.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.78% stake in the company. Shares short for TCN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 2.57M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, TCN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.45. The current Payout Ratio is 5.80% for TCN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 02, 2008 when the company split stock in a 100:110 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.69 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $134.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $134.5M. As of the current estimate, Tricon Residential Inc.’s year-ago sales were $141.05M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.22M, a decrease of -11.90% less than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $659M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $659M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $659M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $492.44M, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $572.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $574.74M and the low estimate is $570M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.