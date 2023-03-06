The name Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at $70.81 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $70.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4352170 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MKM Partners on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $100 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $80.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Bawa Aparna sold 14,000 shares for $70.93 per share. The transaction valued at 993,084 led to the insider holds 76,777 shares of the business.

Steckelberg Kelly sold 3,224 shares of ZM for $228,814 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $70.97 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Steckelberg Kelly, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,224 shares for $78.60 each. As a result, the insider received 253,401 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zoom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 202.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $127.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZM has traded an average of 3.84M shares per day and 5.91M over the past ten days. A total of 294.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.11M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.69M with a Short Ratio of 14.93M, compared to 15.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 28 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.62 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.