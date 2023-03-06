There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) can be one of them

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) closed the day trading at $143.83 up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $143.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210077 shares were traded. ARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $194.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when MARCUS JOEL S sold 9,000 shares for $168.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,512,000 led to the insider holds 388,729 shares of the business.

Cunningham John H sold 7,800 shares of ARE for $1,293,084 on Feb 07. The EVP – Regional Market Director now owns 62,586 shares after completing the transaction at $165.78 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Lee Orraparn C., who serves as the EVP – Accounting of the company, sold 4,800 shares for $167.11 each. As a result, the insider received 802,128 and left with 33,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alexandria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARE has reached a high of $206.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 154.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARE traded about 778.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARE traded about 972.34k shares per day. A total of 165.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.65M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.86% stake in the company. Shares short for ARE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

ARE’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.84, up from 4.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 148.80% for ARE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 23, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.74 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $600.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $679.51M to a low estimate of $521.76M. As of the current estimate, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $469.54M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $617.72M, an increase of 27.30% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $707M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $533.39M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.