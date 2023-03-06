There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) can be one of them

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed the day trading at $82.57 down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $82.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1068671 shares were traded. AMBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Ju Chi-Hong sold 2,000 shares for $81.16 per share. The transaction valued at 162,320 led to the insider holds 153,689 shares of the business.

Day Christopher sold 2,452 shares of AMBA for $200,069 on Dec 20. The VP, Marketing now owns 16,587 shares after completing the transaction at $81.59 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Ju Chi-Hong, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, Systems of the company, sold 764 shares for $80.46 each. As a result, the insider received 61,472 and left with 155,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $109.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBA traded about 539.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBA traded about 675.24k shares per day. A total of 38.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.25M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.63 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $83.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $87M to a low estimate of $82.3M. As of the current estimate, Ambarella Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.23M, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.14M, a decrease of -13.50% less than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.55M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $341.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $337.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.86M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418M and the low estimate is $290.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.