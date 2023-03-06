There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) can be one of them

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) closed the day trading at $59.23 up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $59.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2799513 shares were traded. TSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $91 previously.

On November 28, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $89 to $58.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $73 to $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Miller Shane sold 5,000 shares for $64.44 per share. The transaction valued at 322,186 led to the insider holds 30,921 shares of the business.

Miller Shane sold 6,608 shares of TSN for $447,692 on Nov 22. The Group President Fresh Meats now owns 30,921 shares after completing the transaction at $67.75 per share. On May 11, another insider, Tu Amy, who serves as the EVP&Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,346 shares for $90.30 each. As a result, the insider received 302,130 and left with 51,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tyson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSN has reached a high of $99.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSN traded about 3.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSN traded about 3.21M shares per day. A total of 356.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.91M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TSN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.26M, compared to 4.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

TSN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 1.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for TSN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $2.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.31 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.71. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.24 and $4.48.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $13.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.85B to a low estimate of $13.24B. As of the current estimate, Tyson Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.12B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.09B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.6B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.28B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.46B and the low estimate is $53.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.