There is a good chance Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $18.23 in the prior trading day, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed at $18.13, down -0.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1480288 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On July 29, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On July 15, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2020, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT sold 669 shares for $18.78 per share. The transaction valued at 12,564 led to the insider holds 20,950 shares of the business.

Khanna Raj sold 10,000 shares of EXTR for $195,318 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 237,267 shares after completing the transaction at $19.53 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Thomas Remi, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.33 each. As a result, the insider received 183,280 and left with 93,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXTR is 1.98, which has changed by 68.34% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -3.70% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $21.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Feb 14, 2023 were 10.97M with a Short Ratio of 10.97M, compared to 10.07M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $319.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $321.83M to a low estimate of $315M. As of the current estimate, Extreme Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.51M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.39M, an increase of 19.50% over than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.