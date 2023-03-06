There is a good chance New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $34.25 in the prior trading day, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) closed at $36.15, up 5.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2303974 shares were traded. NFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $67.

On January 31, 2023, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Wilkinson Matthew sold 4,000 shares for $42.28 per share. The transaction valued at 169,135 led to the insider holds 46,907 shares of the business.

Wilkinson Matthew sold 6,800 shares of NFE for $285,214 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 50,907 shares after completing the transaction at $41.94 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Griffin C. William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $41.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 410,636 and bolstered with 344,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 5.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NFE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 10 analysts recommending between $9.11 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $732.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $844.9M to a low estimate of $603.2M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $648.63M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $769.03M, an increase of 52.20% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $830.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $733.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 93.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.