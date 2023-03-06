There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG).

As of close of business last night, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.34, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $12.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411093 shares were traded. DBRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DBRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 18, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On February 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.JP Morgan initiated its Underweight rating on February 14, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold 34,911,944 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 209,471,664 led to the insider holds 79,001 shares of the business.

Ganzi Marc C bought 32,000 shares of DBRG for $487,040 on Sep 20. The CEO now owns 386,423 shares after completing the transaction at $15.22 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Stewart Liam, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 3,300 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,348 and bolstered with 114,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has reached a high of $30.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DBRG traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.89M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBRG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.5M with a Short Ratio of 7.46M, compared to 8.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, DBRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.24 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $294.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $303.95M to a low estimate of $281.2M. As of the current estimate, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $255.86M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $311.2M, an increase of 20.90% over than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $324.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.14M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.8M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.