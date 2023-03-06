There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: The Buckle Inc. (BKE).

In the latest session, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) closed at $37.95 up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $37.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583661 shares were traded. BKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.41.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Buckle Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on December 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On March 08, 2019, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $16.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on November 02, 2018, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when HOFFMAN MICHELLE sold 10,000 shares for $45.45 per share. The transaction valued at 454,537 led to the insider holds 63,882 shares of the business.

SMITH KARI G sold 25,000 shares of BKE for $1,202,408 on Jan 10. The EVP STORES now owns 133,654 shares after completing the transaction at $48.10 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, FAIRFIELD BILL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200 shares for $28.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,776 and bolstered with 46,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKE has reached a high of $47.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKE has traded an average of 494.68K shares per day and 448.08k over the past ten days. A total of 49.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.15M. Insiders hold about 40.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BKE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BKE is 1.40, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08. The current Payout Ratio is 27.10% for BKE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 12, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10241:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.92 and $4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.92. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $384.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $384.01M to a low estimate of $384.01M. As of the current estimate, The Buckle Inc.’s year-ago sales were $380.93M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.5M, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $316.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.