There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) closed the day trading at $112.73 up 1.11% from the previous closing price of $111.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565284 shares were traded. ATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.38.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $133.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $107.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when COCKLIN KIM R sold 12,500 shares for $117.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,464,295 led to the insider holds 228,846 shares of the business.

THOMAS RICHARD M sold 1,100 shares of ATO for $121,407 on Nov 15. The VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER now owns 2,891 shares after completing the transaction at $110.37 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, MCDILL JOHN S, who serves as the SR VP, UTILITY OPERATIONS of the company, sold 2 shares for $101.04 each. As a result, the insider received 202 and left with 20,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atmos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATO has reached a high of $122.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATO traded about 816.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATO traded about 724.76k shares per day. A total of 141.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ATO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.86M with a Short Ratio of 7.02M, compared to 7.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

ATO’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.96, up from 2.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27. The current Payout Ratio is 48.57% for ATO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $2.42, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.03 and $5.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6. EPS for the following year is $6.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.83B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Atmos Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $924.04M, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $768.87M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.2B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.52B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.