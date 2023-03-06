There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) closed the day trading at $39.59 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $39.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3271003 shares were traded. BBWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBWI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $48 from $50 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $46.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares for $42.25 per share. The transaction valued at 690,315 led to the insider holds 11,225 shares of the business.

Arlin Wendy C. sold 6,000 shares of BBWI for $330,000 on Apr 19. The EVP and CFO now owns 98,888 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $58.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBWI traded about 3.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBWI traded about 4.62M shares per day. A total of 228.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.32M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BBWI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.12M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 14.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

BBWI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for BBWI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.21 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.88B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.99B and the low estimate is $7.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.