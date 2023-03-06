There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Enhabit Inc. (EHAB)

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) closed the day trading at $14.79 down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $14.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541690 shares were traded. EHAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EHAB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On December 08, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $12.

On December 06, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Bolton Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares for $12.69 per share. The transaction valued at 12,690 led to the insider holds 15,597 shares of the business.

Bolton Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of EHAB for $25,500 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 14,597 shares after completing the transaction at $12.75 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bolton Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $12.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,780 and bolstered with 12,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enhabit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHAB has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EHAB traded about 563.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EHAB traded about 553.8k shares per day. A total of 49.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.98M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EHAB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 2.02M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.