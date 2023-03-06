There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)

The closing price of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) was $22.84 for the day, up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $22.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858256 shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.73.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $53 from $41 previously.

On January 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $30.

On September 14, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on September 14, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Sigal Charles Elliott bought 2,500 shares for $22.73 per share. The transaction valued at 56,816 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

SCANGOS GEORGE A sold 15,119 shares of VIR for $352,682 on Feb 24. The President and CEO now owns 168,489 shares after completing the transaction at $23.33 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, SCANGOS GEORGE A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,631 shares for $25.97 each. As a result, the insider received 328,065 and left with 183,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vir’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $31.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.29.

Shares Statistics:

VIR traded an average of 920.12K shares per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.10M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 3.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was $3.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.44 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is -$2.21, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$4.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $178.1M to a low estimate of $41.9M. As of the current estimate, Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $812.75M, an estimated decrease of -88.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.97M, a decrease of -90.60% less than the figure of -$88.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 55.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $776.55M and the low estimate is $127.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -76.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.