This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

In the latest session, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) closed at $8.79 up 0.80% from its previous closing price of $8.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1366371 shares were traded. CCCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 08, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when PRIGGE MARY JO sold 796 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,167 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PRIGGE MARY JO sold 17,085 shares of CCCS for $154,612 on Dec 14. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.05 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, PRIGGE MARY JO, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 51,546 shares for $9.03 each. As a result, the insider received 465,326 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCS has reached a high of $11.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCCS has traded an average of 706.45K shares per day and 733.73k over the past ten days. A total of 609.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.05M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 4.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $201.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $202.05M to a low estimate of $201M. As of the current estimate, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $187.08M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.84M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.63M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $780.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $779.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $688.29M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $844.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $851.07M and the low estimate is $828.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.