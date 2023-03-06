This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

In the latest session, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) closed at $40.63 down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $41.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3951732 shares were traded. HRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hormel Foods Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 187.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $38 from $47 previously.

On March 15, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $44.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Connor Patrick J sold 1,577 shares for $46.88 per share. The transaction valued at 73,930 led to the insider holds 22,682 shares of the business.

Snee James P sold 31,283 shares of HRL for $1,490,854 on Dec 08. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 234,999 shares after completing the transaction at $47.66 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Myers Kevin L, who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $47.20 each. As a result, the insider received 236,000 and left with 32,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $55.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HRL has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 2.1M over the past ten days. A total of 546.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.65M with a Short Ratio of 8.85M, compared to 9.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HRL is 1.10, from 0.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 58.00% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.18B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Hormel Foods Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.04B, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.18B, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.08B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.55B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.39B and the low estimate is $12.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.