This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Precigen Inc. (PGEN)

In the latest session, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) closed at $1.16 up 2.65% from its previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1139202 shares were traded. PGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Precigen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On February 25, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On February 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on February 22, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when KIRK RANDAL J bought 11,428,571 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,999 led to the insider holds 31,129,164 shares of the business.

Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 28,571 shares of PGEN for $49,999 on Jan 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 84,961 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the SVP, IP Affairs of the company, bought 28,571 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,999 and bolstered with 381,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7619.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGEN has traded an average of 1.90M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 200.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.02M with a Short Ratio of 8.12M, compared to 6.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16.74M to a low estimate of $2.1M. As of the current estimate, Precigen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.22M, an estimated decrease of -74.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.22M, a decrease of -80.60% less than the figure of -$74.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.87M, down -44.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.19M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -57.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.