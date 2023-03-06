This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

As of close of business last night, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.84, up 4.63% from its previous closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966277 shares were traded. TUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6450.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TUP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $13.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when GOUDIS RICHARD bought 254,500 shares for $3.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,134 led to the insider holds 424,500 shares of the business.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel bought 24,000 shares of TUP for $101,520 on Nov 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 485,965 shares after completing the transaction at $4.23 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, HARBOUR PAMELA JONES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $5.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 256,500 and bolstered with 45,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUP has reached a high of $21.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1664, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4485.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TUP traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.92M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TUP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 4.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.96% and a Short% of Float of 11.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $294.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $295.34M to a low estimate of $293.5M. As of the current estimate, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $394.9M, an estimated decrease of -25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.84M, a decrease of -23.30% over than the figure of -$25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.