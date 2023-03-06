Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed the day trading at $10.61 up 10.06% from the previous closing price of $9.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900542 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTKB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares for $10.94 per share. The transaction valued at 218,800 led to the insider holds 7,926,053 shares of the business.

Yan Ming sold 897 shares of CTKB for $12,136 on Feb 08. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,944,844 shares after completing the transaction at $13.53 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Jiang Wenbin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $13.19 each. As a result, the insider received 263,800 and left with 7,720,314 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cytek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 482.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTKB traded about 648.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTKB traded about 673.34k shares per day. A total of 135.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 3.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $50.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.86M to a low estimate of $47.5M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.89M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.61M, an increase of 35.80% over than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.04M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.95M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225M and the low estimate is $203.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.