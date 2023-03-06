Titan International Inc. (TWI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) closed the day trading at $13.39 up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $13.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634483 shares were traded. TWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when TROYANOVICH MICHAEL G sold 40,000 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 604,080 led to the insider holds 113,785 shares of the business.

TAYLOR MAURICE M JR sold 200,000 shares of TWI for $3,087,060 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 592,968 shares after completing the transaction at $15.44 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Eheli Anthony, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,691 shares for $15.19 each. As a result, the insider received 40,880 and left with 27,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Titan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWI has reached a high of $19.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWI traded about 477.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWI traded about 780.18k shares per day. A total of 62.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.91M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TWI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TWI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 17, 2008 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $523.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $524.32M to a low estimate of $522.28M. As of the current estimate, Titan International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $487.68M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $558.94M, an increase of 0.50% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $558.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $558.94M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.