Update from Olo Inc. (OLO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) was $7.79 for the day, up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $7.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545356 shares were traded. OLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 695.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On August 12, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $9.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Panama Diego sold 11,826 shares for $8.04 per share. The transaction valued at 95,035 led to the insider holds 680,606 shares of the business.

Benevides Peter J. sold 37,195 shares of OLO for $272,639 on Dec 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 14,463 shares after completing the transaction at $7.33 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Benevides Peter J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 97,805 shares for $7.08 each. As a result, the insider received 692,459 and left with 51,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has reached a high of $14.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.67.

Shares Statistics:

OLO traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.64M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.12M with a Short Ratio of 11.22M, compared to 12.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.42% and a Short% of Float of 11.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $49M to a low estimate of $48.2M. As of the current estimate, Olo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.96M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.93M, an increase of 19.10% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.79M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $184.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.37M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $213.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.89M and the low estimate is $211M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.