Update from Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) was $46.09 for the day, up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $45.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3043634 shares were traded. OVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.76.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OVV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2247.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

On January 24, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Mayson Howard John sold 3,000 shares for $45.62 per share. The transaction valued at 136,860 led to the insider holds 21,403 shares of the business.

Zemljak Renee Ellen sold 610 shares of OVV for $33,623 on Nov 23. The EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl now owns 71,814 shares after completing the transaction at $55.12 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Mayson Howard John, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,600 shares for $56.21 each. As a result, the insider received 146,146 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ovintiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has reached a high of $63.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.81.

Shares Statistics:

OVV traded an average of 3.05M shares per day over the past three months and 3.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 247.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 243.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OVV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.72M, compared to 8.8M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, OVV has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 6.60% for OVV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $1.48, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $4.42 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.39 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.11. EPS for the following year is $12.47, with 19 analysts recommending between $19.33 and $7.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.92B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Ovintiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.34B, an estimated decrease of -22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B, a decrease of -14.10% over than the figure of -$22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.65B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.66B, up 39.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.48B and the low estimate is $8.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.