Update from The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN): A steady trajectory

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) closed the day trading at $12.78 up 3.31% from the previous closing price of $12.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854787 shares were traded. AAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2020, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAN has reached a high of $23.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAN traded about 273.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAN traded about 381.63k shares per day. A total of 30.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.81M. Insiders hold about 3.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Dividends & Splits

AAN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $591.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $620M to a low estimate of $581.17M. As of the current estimate, The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $444.8M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $586.74M, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $620.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $530.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.45B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.