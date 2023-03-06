VUZI (Vuzix Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) closed at $4.11 in the last session, up 4.45% from day before closing price of $3.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605779 shares were traded. VUZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9050.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VUZI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Rajgopal Raj bought 6,565 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 26,850 led to the insider holds 43,788 shares of the business.

Kay Edward William Jr. bought 7,500 shares of VUZI for $31,125 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 177,538 shares after completing the transaction at $4.15 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Russell Grant, who serves as the CFO and Executive VP of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $4.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,892 and bolstered with 1,162,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8860.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VUZI traded on average about 970.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 770.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.10M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VUZI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.14M with a Short Ratio of 14.54M, compared to 14.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.75% and a Short% of Float of 29.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $3.53M. As of the current estimate, Vuzix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.31M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.85M, an increase of 53.80% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VUZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.16M, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.5M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.