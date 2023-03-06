What shareholders can do to beat the market with Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) stock

As of close of business last night, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.16, up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $19.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526787 shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On November 23, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares for $19.59 per share. The transaction valued at 61,238 led to the insider holds 64,689 shares of the business.

Betz Stephen F. sold 8,336 shares of CRNX for $175,640 on Jan 25. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 67,815 shares after completing the transaction at $21.07 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Betz Stephen F., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,126 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 56,268 and left with 76,151 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 218.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRNX traded 414.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 428.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.02M. Shares short for CRNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.7 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.07 and -$3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.16. EPS for the following year is -$3.39, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.86 and -$3.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 295.20% from the average estimate.