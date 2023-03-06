Which analyst expects ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) closed at $10.69 up 4.39% from its previous closing price of $10.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991776 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACM Research Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

On February 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Jefferies Upgraded its Underperform to Hold on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Dun Haiping sold 35,327 shares for $8.43 per share. The transaction valued at 297,807 led to the insider holds 890,620 shares of the business.

Dun Haiping sold 36,537 shares of ACMR for $588,246 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 855,090 shares after completing the transaction at $16.10 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Cheav Sotheara, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider received 175,000 and left with 110,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $27.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACMR has traded an average of 880.20K shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 59.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.62M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $97.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $94.7M. As of the current estimate, ACM Research Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.14M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.41M, an increase of 114.30% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.71M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $385.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.75M, up 45.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $487.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $550M and the low estimate is $347.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.