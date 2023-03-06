Which analyst expects Match Group Inc. (MTCH) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Match Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.64, down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $41.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3678804 shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTCH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.New Street initiated its Buy rating on January 04, 2023, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Sine Jared F. sold 7,110 shares for $41.27 per share. The transaction valued at 293,444 led to the insider holds 60,379 shares of the business.

Murdoch Wendi sold 500 shares of MTCH for $20,898 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 2,478 shares after completing the transaction at $41.80 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Kim Bernard Jin, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,017,280 and bolstered with 16,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $114.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTCH traded 4.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 279.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.27M with a Short Ratio of 9.12M, compared to 10.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.51 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $794.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $797M to a low estimate of $788.52M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $798.63M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $825.96M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $837.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $811M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.19B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.