Which analyst expects Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Surgery Partners Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.98, up 3.41% from its previous closing price of $32.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 690856 shares were traded. SGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 23, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $48 from $58 previously.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Evans Jason Eric sold 20,042 shares for $33.53 per share. The transaction valued at 672,008 led to the insider holds 369,904 shares of the business.

TAPARO ANTHONY sold 6,582 shares of SGRY for $220,629 on Feb 27. The Chief Growth Officer now owns 91,502 shares after completing the transaction at $33.52 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Baldock Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Admin & Dev Officer of the company, sold 5,924 shares for $33.54 each. As a result, the insider received 198,691 and left with 134,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $63.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGRY traded 672.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 863.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SGRY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 4.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.69 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $688.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $705.7M to a low estimate of $666.81M. As of the current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $610.2M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $666.69M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $678.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $654.49M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.