Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) was $122.91 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $123.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751265 shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $100.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $192 to $114.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Benson Marta sold 10,000 shares for $114.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,148,790 led to the insider holds 33,477 shares of the business.

ALBER LAURA sold 20,000 shares of WSM for $3,008,582 on Sep 09. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 501,653 shares after completing the transaction at $150.43 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Benson Marta, who serves as the PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $148.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,784,280 and left with 43,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $176.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.62.

Shares Statistics:

WSM traded an average of 989.63K shares per day over the past three months and 798.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.77M. Shares short for WSM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 10.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.46% and a Short% of Float of 20.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.02, WSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.94 and a low estimate of $4.91, while EPS last year was $5.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.78, with high estimates of $3.52 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.94 and $15.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.46. EPS for the following year is $14.2, with 24 analysts recommending between $17.65 and $11.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.52B. As of the current estimate, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.79B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.25B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.99B and the low estimate is $7.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.