ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) closed at $17.27 in the last session, up 0.94% from day before closing price of $17.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678486 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZIP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on August 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. sold 5,514 shares for $17.75 per share. The transaction valued at 97,871 led to the insider holds 149,607 shares of the business.

SAIFEE QASIM sold 16,718 shares of ZIP for $292,393 on Feb 23. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 380,755 shares after completing the transaction at $17.49 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Garefis Amy, who serves as the EVP Chf AcctgOff/Chf PeopleOff of the company, sold 10,562 shares for $17.54 each. As a result, the insider received 185,281 and left with 143,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIPRECRUITER’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 66.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZIP traded on average about 877.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.83M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $206.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.2M to a low estimate of $204.61M. As of the current estimate, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s year-ago sales were $220.14M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.12M, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $903.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $898.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $900.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $741.14M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $934.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $857.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.