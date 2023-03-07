A correction may be in store for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) shares?

In the latest session, AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) closed at $142.49 down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $144.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772011 shares were traded. AGCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AGCO Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 230.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 22, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $174 from $143 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $156.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi sold 744 shares for $140.71 per share. The transaction valued at 104,688 led to the insider holds 26,867 shares of the business.

LONG LARA THRUSH sold 1,623 shares of AGCO for $225,207 on Feb 21. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 782 shares after completing the transaction at $138.76 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Crain Robert B, who serves as the SVP, Customer Experience of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $138.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,383,200 and left with 34,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AGCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO has reached a high of $144.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGCO has traded an average of 682.63K shares per day and 766.59k over the past ten days. A total of 74.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 930.05k with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AGCO is 0.96, from 0.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80. The current Payout Ratio is 7.70% for AGCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 31, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.93 and a low estimate of $2.43, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.29, with high estimates of $3.63 and low estimates of $3.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.88 and $13.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.55. EPS for the following year is $14.03, with 16 analysts recommending between $15 and $12.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $2.93B. As of the current estimate, AGCO Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.69B, an estimated increase of 17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.49B, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.65B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.08B and the low estimate is $13.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.