A correction may be in store for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares?

As of close of business last night, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s stock clocked out at $5.78, down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $5.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627444 shares were traded. GLDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLDD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Imperial Capital on August 08, 2016, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $4 from $5.50 previously.

On August 05, 2016, DA Davidson reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $4.

Imperial Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 24, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Shipp Earl L bought 2,000 shares for $5.51 per share. The transaction valued at 11,020 led to the insider holds 14,578 shares of the business.

Petterson Lasse bought 10,000 shares of GLDD for $96,540 on Aug 05. The CEO & President now owns 1,003,630 shares after completing the transaction at $9.65 per share. On May 09, another insider, Simonelli David E, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 17,700 shares for $14.12 each. As a result, the insider received 249,938 and left with 245,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLDD has reached a high of $15.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLDD traded 672.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 672.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GLDD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 1.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $160.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $166M to a low estimate of $156.9M. As of the current estimate, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s year-ago sales were $209.96M, an estimated decrease of -23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.97M, a decrease of -6.40% over than the figure of -$23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $190M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $659M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.15M, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $728.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $761M and the low estimate is $665M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.