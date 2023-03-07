A correction may be in store for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares?

In the latest session, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) closed at $17.90 down -4.38% from its previous closing price of $18.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816109 shares were traded. RUTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 310.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ruth’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUTH has reached a high of $23.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUTH has traded an average of 449.87K shares per day and 593.24k over the past ten days. A total of 32.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.31M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RUTH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RUTH is 0.64, from 0.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $138.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $142.7M to a low estimate of $134.33M. As of the current estimate, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.74M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.35M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $501.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $505.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.12M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $545.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $550.82M and the low estimate is $531.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.