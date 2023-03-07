A glimpse at Cybin Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) closed at $0.45 down -3.09% from its previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0142 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1183925 shares were traded. CYBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cybin Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has reached a high of $1.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5540.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYBN has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 188.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.76M. Insiders hold about 21.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.59% stake in the company. Shares short for CYBN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 2.84M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.25.