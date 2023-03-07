A glimpse at HP Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, HP Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.57, down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $28.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7497199 shares were traded. HPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $29.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on August 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MYERS MARIE sold 7,380 shares for $29.87 per share. The transaction valued at 220,441 led to the insider holds 22,648 shares of the business.

MYERS MARIE sold 7,380 shares of HPQ for $214,315 on Feb 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 19,936 shares after completing the transaction at $29.04 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, LORES ENRIQUE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 34,000 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 922,420 and left with 804,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $41.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPQ traded 6.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 989.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.21M with a Short Ratio of 28.64M, compared to 30.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, HPQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 39.90% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.