A glimpse at Prothena Corporation plc’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Prothena Corporation plc’s stock clocked out at $53.38, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $54.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549668 shares were traded. PRTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $94.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Nguyen Tran sold 10,000 shares for $53.34 per share. The transaction valued at 533,397 led to the insider holds 3,200 shares of the business.

Nguyen Tran sold 10,000 shares of PRTA for $555,306 on Jan 18. The Chief Strategy Officer and CFO now owns 3,200 shares after completing the transaction at $55.53 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Cooke Shane, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $52.92 each. As a result, the insider received 264,608 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $66.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRTA traded 530.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 443.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.59M. Insiders hold about 4.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 12.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.14, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.02. EPS for the following year is -$3.78, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -79.30% from the average estimate.