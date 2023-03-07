A Stock You Should Be Looking At: APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)

After finishing at $24.11 in the prior trading day, APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) closed at $23.71, down -1.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1145378 shares were traded. APG stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

On March 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $24.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 25, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when MALKIN ANTHONY E bought 43,000 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 649,300 led to the insider holds 83,400 shares of the business.

MALKIN ANTHONY E bought 21,500 shares of APG for $324,650 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 77,396 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, MALKIN ANTHONY E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,390 shares for $14.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,748 and bolstered with 51,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, APi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 260.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APG has reached a high of $24.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 762.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 233.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.42M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 4.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.63B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, APi Group Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94B, up 64.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.03B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.