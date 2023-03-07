A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

The price of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) closed at $17.73 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $18.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2467099 shares were traded. MAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mattel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAT traded on average about 3.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 354.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.48M with a Short Ratio of 13.28M, compared to 25.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 20, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $849.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $675M. As of the current estimate, Mattel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, a decrease of -15.20% over than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $874.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.43B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.3B and the low estimate is $5.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.