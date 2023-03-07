An average trading volume for DaVita Inc. (DVA) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) closed at $80.20 in the last session, down -2.21% from day before closing price of $82.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689459 shares were traded. DVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $72 from $97 previously.

On October 31, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $117 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when BERG CHARLES sold 735 shares for $81.78 per share. The transaction valued at 60,108 led to the insider holds 17,164 shares of the business.

NEHRA JOHN M bought 5,000 shares of DVA for $355,675 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $71.14 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, STAFFIERI MICHAEL DAVID, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer, DKC of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $77.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,554,000 and bolstered with 61,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DaVita’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVA has reached a high of $124.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DVA traded on average about 663.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 896.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 90.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.24. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.21 and $6.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.9B. As of the current estimate, DaVita Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.94B, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.83B, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.62B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.8B and the low estimate is $11.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.