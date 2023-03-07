An average trading volume for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) closed at $17.69 in the last session, down -1.34% from day before closing price of $17.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2035614 shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 242.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $19.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 287,483 led to the insider holds 567,209 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 155,830 shares of IRT for $2,686,509 on Dec 06. The Chair of Board & CEO now owns 583,865 shares after completing the transaction at $17.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IRT traded on average about 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 223.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 6.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IRT is 0.56, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.51.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $163.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.5M to a low estimate of $160.81M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.8M, an estimated increase of 113.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.88M, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $113.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.26M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $625.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $629.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.49M, up 152.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $669.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $685.5M and the low estimate is $654.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.