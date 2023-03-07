An average trading volume for Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $106.43 in the prior trading day, Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) closed at $102.07, down -4.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696620 shares were traded. MHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MHK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $100 from $140 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $122.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when HELEN SUZANNE L sold 4,250 shares for $103.23 per share. The transaction valued at 438,713 led to the insider holds 13,453 shares of the business.

Patton Rodney David sold 1,261 shares of MHK for $135,115 on Feb 21. The VP BUSINESS STRATEGY now owns 12,109 shares after completing the transaction at $107.15 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, HELEN SUZANNE L, who serves as the Possible Member of Group of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $116.40 each. As a result, the insider received 314,284 and left with 14,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mohawk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 356.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MHK has reached a high of $159.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 615.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 611.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MHK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 2.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $3.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.99, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.13 and $7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.62. EPS for the following year is $11.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $14.15 and $9.3.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.09B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Mohawk Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.02B, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B, a decrease of -6.60% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.39B and the low estimate is $10.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.